One Perfect Pic Shows Celeb’s Faces During #OscarFail

February 27, 2017 2:27 PM
Filed Under: Academy Awards, LA LA Land, Moonlight, Oscars

Last night was CRAZY.  The whole flub-gate was so impossibly awkward.  As super-crunch as it was/is I can’t help but click on every.single.article. about it…

On the gazillionths click I saw one pic that captured the BEST (and the MOST) reactions:

See Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Meryl Streep, Michelle Williams, Busy Phillipps, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Casey Affleck, and Salma Hayek – plus more! – all react in one single photo to the Oscar nightmare.

The comprehensive pic is here (replete with the best memes about the best/worst faces)

