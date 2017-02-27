One Perfect Pic Shows Celeb’s Faces During #OscarFail

Last night was CRAZY. The whole flub-gate was so impossibly awkward. As super-crunch as it was/is I can’t help but click on every.single.article. about it…

On the gazillionths click I saw one pic that captured the BEST (and the MOST) reactions:

See Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Meryl Streep, Michelle Williams, Busy Phillipps, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Casey Affleck, and Salma Hayek – plus more! – all react in one single photo to the Oscar nightmare.

The comprehensive pic is here (replete with the best memes about the best/worst faces)