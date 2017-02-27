WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

‘Kong: Skull Island’ Final Trailer Is Chock Full Of Monsters

February 27, 2017 12:36 PM
You expect the giant ape but giant spiders, reptiles, and more are revealed in the ‘final trailer’ for Kong: Skull Island.

The trailer really shows some crazy action and it also alludes to the classic Kong trope of beast protecting the blond.

Kong: Skull Island stars Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, John Goodman and John C. Reilly and hit theaters on March 10, 2017.

 

