John Mayer The Search for Everything World Tour comes to Shoreline Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 29 with his full band, solo acoustic, and John Mayer Trio. And Alice has your tickets!

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Alice weekdays, 8a to 5p for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 into the studio at 1-800-400-FM 97 wins a pair of tickets to be Alice’s guest at the show.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, March 4th at 10a at www.livenation.com.



.