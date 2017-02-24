Caitlyn Jenner Slams President Trump’s Decision To Pull Back Transgender Protection

(RADIO ALICE) – Caitlyn Jenner is calling out President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions through her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The White House pulled back President Obama’s directive that would have allowed transgender students use of public school restrooms and locker rooms in accordance to their chosen gender identity.

In response, Jenner took to social media and slammed the President of The United States, calling the actions “a disaster.” In referencing bullies, the former Olympian said “Apparently even becoming attorney general isn’t enough to cure some people of their insecurities.” A jab to the newly appointed Attorney General, Jeff Sessions.

At the end of the video, Jenner, a known Republican and Trump-supporter addressed the President directly “You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me.”

Watch The Video Here:



In 2015, Jenner came out as transgender and became an advocate for the LGBTQ cause.