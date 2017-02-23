WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

WATCH: ‘Muppet Muppet Land’ Spoof Trailer

February 23, 2017 1:57 PM
Filed Under: kermit the frog, LA LA Land, Ryan Gosling, The Muppets

The people over at Funny Or Die have recut LA LA Land and replaced Ryan Gosling with Kermit the Frog.

The critically acclaimed movie La La Land gets a last minute update with Kermit The Frog replacing Ryan Gosling as the love interest of Mia (Emma Stone). Watch as a struggling actress and a frog pursue their dreams in a city known for destroying hopes and breaking hearts. This is Muppet Muppet Land.

 

feet WATCH: Muppet Muppet Land Spoof TrailerBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

