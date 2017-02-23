WATCH: ‘Muppet Muppet Land’ Spoof Trailer

The people over at Funny Or Die have recut LA LA Land and replaced Ryan Gosling with Kermit the Frog.

The critically acclaimed movie La La Land gets a last minute update with Kermit The Frog replacing Ryan Gosling as the love interest of Mia (Emma Stone). Watch as a struggling actress and a frog pursue their dreams in a city known for destroying hopes and breaking hearts. This is Muppet Muppet Land.

