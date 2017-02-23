WATCH: ‘Last Supper’ The Official Prologue To ‘Alien: Covenant’

WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

February 23, 2017 10:55 AM
Twentieth Century Fox shared a short film prologue to the upcoming Alien: Covenant.

The four minute plus short features the crew of the Covenant having their last meal before they go into cryosleep on their colonizing mission. All the big names in the film are featured including Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, and James Franco.

Alien: Covenant is n theaters on May 19th, 2017.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

