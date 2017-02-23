Gunfire Ends Shia LaBeouf’s Anti-Trump Art Installation Stream

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (RADIOALICE) – Actor Shia LaBeouf decided to pull the plug on his political art installment in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico due to reports of gunfire in the area.

LaBeouf tweeted on Thursday “We have taken the stream down after shots were reported in the area. The safety of everybody participating in our project is paramount.”

We have taken the stream down after shots were reported in the area. The safety of everybody participating in our project is paramount. — Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) February 23, 2017

On Saturday, LaBeouf and two other partners placed a camera on the wall to live stream a message referring to President Donald Trump “He will not divide us.” They encouraged passerbys to go on camera and repeat the message.

The actor was arrested late January when he got into an altercation performing the same art installment in New York City.

The Transformers actor faces a misdemeanor assault charge.



©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.