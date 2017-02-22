WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Two New Louis C.K. Stand-Up Specials Are Coming To Netflix

February 22, 2017 9:46 AM
Filed Under: Louis C.K., Netflix

The streaming service has announced a deal to release two brand new specials from the comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director.

“Louis has been one of the most innovative comedy voices in this new era of stand up. He has also been a thought leader in the business of comedy. We have marveled at his creativity and his ability to invent comedically and commercially, and are thrilled that he is bringing his newest specials to Netflix,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix in a press release.

The first special 2017 was filmed in Washington DC and will premiere on April 4th.

Date on the second special has not been released.

