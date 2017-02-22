Released Video Shows Harrison Ford’s Fly-Over Mishap

SANTA ANA, Calif. (RADIO ALICE) — Released video of Harrison Ford’s fly-over mishap at John Wayne Airport was released on Tuesday. The video shows Ford’s yellow, single-engine Aviat Husky mistakenly flying over a taxiing American Airlines 737 at the Orange County Airport. A runway parallel to the taxiway was where Ford should have been.

In a previously released soundbite from the air traffic control tower, the 74-year-old ‘Star Wars’ actor can be heard, reacting to the fly-over with “Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?”

Ford’s publicist has not made any comments. The F.A.A. is currently investigating the incident.

