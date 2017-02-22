7 of The Bay Area’s Must-Go Oscar 2017 Parties

The 2017 Academy Awards are coming up on Sunday, February 26th. To get into the spirit, here are places around the San Francisco Bay Area to party like a movie star. Some even benefit charities while guests enjoy food, champagne and wine from Bay Area restuarants, caterers and wineries, plus silent auctions, raffles and drawings. Dress up in your own style or costume as your favorite film personality. But most importantly, sit back and enjoy your night of glam.
Academy Awards Night Charity Gala
The Midway
900 Marin Street
San Francisco, CA 94124
academyoffriends.org
Date: Sunday, February 26th – 5:00pm – 11:00pm
Each year, the Academy of Friends puts together one of the biggest Oscar Parties in the Bay Area. The event benefits HIV/AIDS organizations through fund raising efforts, award donations and encouraging volunteerism. This year, the Oscar theme is Shanghai Nights: Academy Awards Night Gala at The Midway. Many of the Bay Area’s top restaurants will be serving up some of their special night fair. The night also includes an awards presentation of it’s own and a silent auction. Must be 21 or older to attend.
2017 Movie Awards Night Viewing Party
10070 San Pablo Avenue
El Cerrito, CA 94530
rialtocinemas.com
Date: Sunday, February 26th – 4:00pm
Experience Hollywood’s biggest night in El Cerrito! Join the audience at Rialto Cinemas for an evening of glitz and glamour. Plus watch the Academy Awards on the big screen, live. Hosted by Melissa Hatheway!
2017 Oscars Party
Spark Social SF
601 Mission Bay Boulevard North
San Francisco, CA 94158
Tickets at Eventbrite.com
Date: Sunday, February 26th – 2:30pm – 9:00pm
Spark Social SF and Funcheap.com pair up for an evening of movies, popcorn, food trucks and champagne. Their 2017 Oscars Party includes a red carpet entry way, all-you-can-drink champagne, an Oscars Betting pool, free popcorn and marshmallows, and of course, food trucks!
“You’re Dead To Me Oscars” Party
Finn Town Tavern
2251 Market St.
San Francisco, CA 94114
More info at our Events Page
Date: Sunday, February 26th – 4:00pm – 12Midnight
Watch the 89th annual Academy Awards on our two screens, including the star-studded red carpet preview and post-show afterparty coverage. Enjoy best-of Finn Town bites, including a special Oscars award-worthy dessert. Open bar from 4pm-7pm, featuring hand-crafted Stoli Vodka cocktails. Cash bar from 7pm to midnight featuring Stoli Vodka cocktails. Who wore it best? Throw on your most glamorous outfit inspired by your favorite late actor or actress for our Dead Movie Star Costume Contest, with three chances to win! The evening will be hosted by special guest Skye Paterson.
89th Academy Awards Party
Novela
662 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94105
Tickets at Eventbrite.com
Date: Sunday, February 26th – 3:00pm – 9:00pm
It’s the biggest night in Hollywood! Full of glitz, glam, and selfies. Novela in San Francisco hosts their 3rd annual Oscars viewing party. Come dressed as your favorite character or in your finest night attire. Watch the night away with one of our 2 large projection screens or 5 HD flat panels along with full audio so you don’t miss a speech. Enjoy freshly popped popcorn (with house seasonings), movie giveaways, Oscar Ballots, a star studded cocktail list and so much more!
An Intimate Evening With Oscar
The Fairmont
950 Mason Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
Tickets at Eventbrite.com
Date: Sunday, February 26th – 5:00pm – 11:00pm
Probably one of the swankiest parties around, the Saint Francis Foundation Ambassadors present their 2nd Annual Academy Awards Party at the top of Nob Hill in San Francisco. Suit up and get formal because it’s all about Hollywood glamour and style! Sip some champagne and walk down the red carpet at the Fairmont’s penthouse. Enjoy the award show broadcast from 5 screening rooms. All proceeds support The Saint Francis Foundation at Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.
Oscar Viewing Party Hosted By Bebe Sweetbriar
The Port Bar
2023 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94612
More info at our Events Page
Date: Sunday, February 26th – 5:00pm – 9:00pm
The Port Bar invites you to strut your stuff on the red carpet with Ketel One Ambassadors. Watch the 89th annual Academy Awards on our three screens, including the star-studded red carpet preview as it evolves into #Blessed Cabaret, the best and most blessed cabaret in the Bay Area, presenting Silver Screen Starlets with Carnie Asada and Dulce de Leche.
Who wore it best? Throw on your most glamorous outfit, blow out your locks and study up on who has the best chance to snatch Oscar cause we have prizes for Best Outfit, Best Hair & Best Oscar List. The evening will be hosted by Bebe Sweetbriar.