WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.17.2017

February 17, 2017 10:07 AM
Filed Under: Download, Full Show, Podcast, Sarah and Vinnie

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.17.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Sarah and Vinnie’s first days together, the late night roundup reaction to Donald Trumps press conference, the SF Dash and Splash, and a few fast facts!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –A few stats about the Oscars, Harrison Ford’s botched landing, and how many people never clean their adult toys!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –Sean Drohan, a Princeton graduate, has created a place to house … turned to Google spreadsheets to create “things i wanna text my ex”, and a couple arrested for voyeurism via drone!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

 
RSS SubscriptioniTunes SubscriptionPlay.it

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!

More from Sarah And Vinnie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live