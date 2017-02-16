WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.16.2017

February 16, 2017 11:32 AM
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –The Metallica snafu, Lars Ulrich on the Late Late Show, Kate Upton on the cover of Sports Illustrated again, and how to rejuvenate your woman area!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –Arnold Schwarzenegger disses Nickelback and compares them to herpes, the pimpin high school kid, and a few fast facts!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –Which celebrity you’d love to take with you on vacation, ‘The Bachelor’, Lombard street might start charging a toll to pass through, and donating to the donkeys!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, we finally peak for the week with a movie review: ‘The Great Wall’, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

 
