Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.15.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Tom Cruise’s mother Mary Lee dies in her sleep at age 80 and is remembered with Scientology service, some stats on trophies, internet trolls, and the best dating apps!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –Why Alanis Morissette was robbed, “Planet of the Apps”, bridge tolls, bars might open later at night, and Affogato to be served at Starbucks!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –Who’s a better singer, and teachers having inappropriate conversations caught on tape!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!