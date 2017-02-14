WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.14.2017

February 14, 2017 10:05 AM
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –The one man band, Mischa Barton makes the news again, the Oroville Dam spillway, paying your employees too much, and the amnesia love story!

7-8am –John Sasaki the communications Director ‎of our very own Oakland’s Unified School District, Lil Yachty spent a lot of money to have a colorful smile, the Bachelor has never had a black bachelor or bachelorette, Jerry Sandusky’s son arrested and charged with child sexual abuse, and how many couples secretly cheated with Netflix on each other!

8-9am –The battle for the Sarah and Vinnie’s biggest fan, Lance Armstrong being sued by the government, and who’s having sex tonight!?

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

