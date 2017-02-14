Postcards from Aulani Resort – Day 2, Part 2

Aloha! Michelle from Alice Promotions again!

So, I’ve been telling you all about the resort parts of Aulani Resort, but it’s time for a deep dive on the Spa. Normally, I wouldn’t describe myself as a “spa person” (aka – I have zero chill). That all changed this morning. I decided to be super indulgent and book a massage at Aulani Resort’s Lanawai spa (the ultimate #TreatYoSelf moment).

Not only is the spa itself over the top beautiful, it smelled incredible. I seriously want to bottle the scent of Lanawai and walk around in a cloud of it for the rest of my life. First, I spent some time in their outdoor hydrotherapy garden – soaking in pools, trying out different rain showers, walking on the reflexology path (come on!) and THEN it was time for my actual massage. I was already in heaven and the best part hadn’t even started yet! I went for the Lomilomi massage, which is their signature (always order the house special, right?) and now I wish I could start every Tuesday morning with one. Shout out to Patricia – she rocked that massage.

Now, I’m all blissed out and smell like a coconut for day two of Jayn’s broadcast! One of the best parts of the broadcast is all of the Disney cast members we get to meet, and learn even more about what’s going on at Aulani Resort!

After the broadcast, I think I’m gonna pop into Rainbow Reef to snorkel and get face to face with some fish, and then some serious lazy river action is in order. I might even finally brave the waterslide!