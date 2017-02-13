Win Tickets To Steve Martin & Martin Short At Concord Pavilion From Alice

WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

February 13, 2017 7:00 AM
STEVE MARTIN and MARTIN SHORT will be at Concord Pavilion on Friday, August 11. “AN EVENING YOU WILL YOU FORGET FOR THE REST OF YOU LIVES” – also featuring the Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko.

WIN TICKETS FROM SARAH AND VINNIE BEFORE THEY GO ON SALE.

February 13 – February 17, when you hear the cue to call, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 instantly wins a pair of tickets to the show! And, Jayn will throw down tickets Thursday and Friday at 4:05p. Just listen for the cue to call and win.

TICKETS GO ON SALE THIS FRIDAY (2/17) AT 10AM at www.livenation.com.

