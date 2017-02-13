WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.13.2017

February 13, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: Download, Full Show, Podcast, Sarah and Vinnie

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.13.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –The 2017 Grammys, and according to a new survey older couples often don’t want to live together!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –SNL’s amazing show, the new trend at the Grammys, thousands flee overflowing Oroville Dam in California, the idiot who tried to hire a hitman for his wife and daughter, a few fast facts, and Buzz Feed’s list of sad revenge stories!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –More things about the Grammys, the hot movies in the box office, augmented reality, Mike and Ike Co. sued as customer claims candy shortage in boxes, the rolling couch, and Meth on vacation!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

 
RSS SubscriptioniTunes SubscriptionPlay.it

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!

More from Sarah And Vinnie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live