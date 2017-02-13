Postcards from Aulani Resort – Day 1

Hi! Michelle from the Alice Promotions Team here, and I’ve basically won the work lottery because I am with Jayn while she broadcasts her show from Aulani, Disney’s incredible resort & spa in Hawaii! This is the first business trip I’ve ever taken, and I think now I’m spoiled for life.

Aulani Resort has been on my bucket list because I’m a huge fan of both Disney and Hawaii (obviously) – so the chance to experience both at once is ideal! If you’ve ever been to a Disney resort, you know that Disney’s attention to detail is unparalleled, and that is really on display at Aulani Resort. They have literally (yes, literally) thought of everything to perfectly blend your favorite things about Disney AND give you the dreamiest island vacation. I mean, even the music in the elevators are magical Hawaiian versions of your favorite Disney tunes!

Since arriving I’ve tried to take in everything I possibly can and explore the resort as much as possible, and I know there is still so much I haven’t covered! I’ve walked all over the resort (which takes forever, since I’m stopping every 3 seconds to take photos of every insanely gorgeous view), gone to the beach (only stuck my big toe in the ocean, though), eaten some outrageously decadent food (Lobster breakfast sandwich? Okay.), and even ruined my blowout because the stunning infinity pool and lazy river were just too irresistible (worth it). Next up, I’m trying to psych myself up to go paddle boarding! I mean, I already got my hair wet, so I might as well be adventurous!