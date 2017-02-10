Kevin Smith Announces New ‘Jay And Silent Bob’ Movie

Smith took to his Instagram account to announce the new film.

After explaining his recent struggles with trying to get Clerks III and A Mallrats television project off the ground, Smith explained that he wanted to get back to his roots with characters that he created (and still owns).

“And so all last month, I had the time of my life laughing while writing “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” – a fun flick in which the Jersey boys have to go back to Hollywood to stop a brand new reboot of the old “Bluntman & Chronic Movie” they hated so much.” Smith stated on his post. “It’s a tongue-in-cheek, silly-ass satire that pokes fun at the movie business’s recent re-do obsession …”

Check out his full post below.

Snootchie bootchies!

Hopefully, there will be a cameo featuring Good Will Hunting 3.





