John Carpenter Announced ‘Halloween’ Reboot With Danny McBride

February 10, 2017 11:24 AM
Filed Under: Danny McBride, Halloween, John Carpenter

Master of Horror John Carpenter posted a message on his Facebook page announcing the return of the classic horror franchise.

“David Gordon Green and Danny McBride are joining the project to complete the creative team. David and Danny will write the script together and David will direct. I will continue in my executive producer role to consult and offer my advice and feedback as needed. David and Danny both came to my office recently with Jason Blum and shared their vision for the new movie and…WOW. They get it. I think you’re gonna dig it. They blew me away.”

You may know Danny McBride from his roles in Pineapple Express, Eastbound & Down, Tropic Thunder, and many more. He has been primarily associated with comedies but it seems that the McBride and director David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express, All the Real Girls, Prince Avalanche) combination won over Carpenter.

There have been ten Halloween films released between 1978 and 2009 with the last two closely tied to Rob Zombie.

Expect to see the reboot in theaters in October of 2018.

