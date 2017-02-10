Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson, More Announced as GRAMMY Presenters

By Amanda Wicks

Besides featuring performances from some of the biggest names in music, including Katy Perry, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars, the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards will include an array of presenters from music and entertainment.

The Recording Academy announced today (February 10th) that presenters will include Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson, The Chainsmokers, Fifth Harmony’s former member Camila Cabello, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Celine Dion, Jason Derulo, Halsey, DNCE, Paris Jackson, Thomas Rhett, Solange, Pentatonix and Nick Jonas. They’ll be joined by Laverne Cox, Taraji P. Henson, John Travolta, Ryan Seacrest, Gina Rodriguez and Katharine McPhee.

Those names add to an already star-studded affair. Performers this year will include Adele, Kelsea Ballerini, William Bell, Chance The Rapper, Gary Clark Jr., Daft Punk, Andra Day, Cynthia Erivo, Tori Kelly, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Lukas Graham, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Maren Morris, Anderson .Paak, Katy Perry, Sturgill Simpson, A Tribe Called Quest, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and The Weeknd. Special tributes to Prince, George Michael and 40th anniversary of The Bee Gee’s Saturday Night Fever are also slated for the broadcast.

Music fan and “Carpool Karaoke” inventor James Corden will host the GRAMMYs, which will air on live CBS on February 12th at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT