McDonald’s Is Testing A Crab Sandwich At 4 Bay Area Locations

No, it is NOT called the McCrab.

McDonald’s announced today (2/9/17) that they would be testing a new crab sandwich at select locations in the Bay Area. The sandwich was created with the help of Top Chef contestant and TV personality Ryan Scott and it consists of “crab meat mixed with diced celery and seasoned mayo dressing, served on a bed of romaine lettuce and tomato slices on a toasted sourdough bun, brushed with herbed butter.”

“After the overwhelming success of our local favorite, McDonald’s Gilroy Garlic Fries, we wanted to test our own take on the beloved crab sandwich,” said Nick Vergis, McDonald’s Co-op President, San Francisco Bay Area in a press release. “We’re excited for our customers to try it and share their feedback.”

Currently, you can try the sandwich at 2191 Monterey Road, 2699 Union Ave., and 4838 San Felipe Road in San Jose and 3509 Homestead Road in Santa Clara. If it tests well, the Crab Sandwich could find its way onto menus in all 250 Bay Area McDonald’s.

