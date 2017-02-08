WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Watch Zara Larsson and Ty Dolla $ign Perform ‘So Good’ on ‘Ellen’

February 8, 2017 4:51 AM
Filed Under: Ty Dolla $ign, Ty Dolla Sign, Zara Larsson

By Jon Wiederhorn

Zara Larsson and Ty Dolla $ign performed her new single “So Good” yesterday (Feb. 7) on Ellen.

Related: Zara Larsson drops video for “So Good” ft. Ty Dolla $ign

The 19-year-old Swedish singer started the song on her own dressed in a black tube top and matching pants, and navigated the stage like a veteran. Then, at about two minutes mark, Ty joined in, wearing a black overcoat, a black-and-white striped shirt and shades, and complimented Larsson’s melodic vocals with half-sung raps.

Larsson’s new album So Good comes out March 17th and includes the singles “Lush Life, “Ain’t My Fault” and the MNEK collaboration “Never Forget You.”

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live