Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.08.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Colbert beats ratings, RIP Richard Hatch, the crazy rain, the Dakota Access Pipeline, and the things we do!

7-8am –How celebrities eat certain foods, and competing with an electronic device on a first date!

8-9am –The 8-year-old daughter of actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears is “awake and talking,” a rep for the Spears family revealed on Tuesday, Saturday Night Live is having best ratings in two decades, the best places to live in the United States, matchmaking, and new words added to the dictionary!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

