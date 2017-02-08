WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Disney Announces Opening Dates For Star Wars And Avatar Lands

February 8, 2017 10:29 AM
Filed Under: Avatar, Disney, Disneyland, Star Wars, Walt Disney World

Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger announced details on both the Star Wars-themed and Avatar-themed lands.

The Star Wars-themed lands will be opening in 2019 at Disneyland Resort and Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort. The lands will feature a new planet from the Star Wars universe where visitors will get to interact with characters and storylines plus a brand new Star Tours — The Adventures Continues and the chance to get behind the controls of The Millennium Falcon!

Check out the Star Wars concept art from Disney.

star wars 1200x906 Disney Announces Opening Dates For Star Wars And Avatar Lands

Star Wars - Themed Lands Coming to Disney Parks

Star Wars - Themed Lands Coming to Disney Parks

Star Wars - Themed Lands Coming to Disney Parks

The Avatar-themed land named Pandora – The World of Avatar will be coming to Disney‘s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World on May 27, 2017. Pandora – The World of Avatar will include Satu’li Canteen, the Na’vi River Journey, and the Avatar Flight of Passage atop a Banshee!

Here’s the concept art for Pandora – The World of Avatar:

dak avatar3 640x420 Disney Announces Opening Dates For Star Wars And Avatar Lands

dak avatar 640x420 Disney Announces Opening Dates For Star Wars And Avatar Lands

qsrflat 640x420 Disney Announces Opening Dates For Star Wars And Avatar Lands

pandora bridge Disney Announces Opening Dates For Star Wars And Avatar Lands

dak avatar2 640x420 Disney Announces Opening Dates For Star Wars And Avatar Lands

 

feet Disney Announces Opening Dates For Star Wars And Avatar LandsBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live