Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.07.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Stuff about Lady Gaga’s performance, candidates for the halftime show, and it’s Red Tuesday!

7-8am –Sean Spicer reacts to Melissa McCarthy’s impression of him, the Chainsmokers are taking a Youtube artist on tour with them, Willie Nelson cancels three more concerts due to illness, a very nice house, the two-hundred million house, cheating on your wife with an inanimate object, and beating up your old boss!

8-9am –Entourage star Adrian Grenier’s sexy webcam session hits Tumblr, Miranda Kerr might not be doing her fiance, George Lopez freaks out on fan, and the best cities to date in!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

