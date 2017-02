Alice continues our 21st Birthday Year celebration with tickets to see Lady Gaga Joanne World Tour August 13 at AT&T Park. Ticket go on sale Monday, February 13… but you can win them before you can buy them from Alice!

Here’s how to win:

Listen weekdays (2/6 – 2/10) on the 05’s at 9a, noon, 3p and 5p for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 97 instantly wins a pair of tickets to see Lady Gaga this August at AT&T Park courtesy of Live Nation.