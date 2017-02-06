WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.06.2017

February 6, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: Download, Full Show, Podcast, Sarah and Vinnie

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.06.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Everything you need to know about the Superbowl, the halftime show, and a quick fast fact!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –This week’s episode of SNL, the commercials from the Superbowl, a job that should last forever, and studies on what type of alcohol people like to drink!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –Gwyneth paltrow had an appearance in town, Mariah Carey burns her wedding dress in a new music video, Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter in critical condition after ATV flips, getting it on at Bed Bath and Beyond, and studies on dating!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

 
RSS SubscriptioniTunes SubscriptionPlay.it

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!

More from Sarah And Vinnie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live