Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.06.2017

6-7am –Everything you need to know about the Superbowl, the halftime show, and a quick fast fact!

7-8am –This week’s episode of SNL, the commercials from the Superbowl, a job that should last forever, and studies on what type of alcohol people like to drink!

8-9am –Gwyneth paltrow had an appearance in town, Mariah Carey burns her wedding dress in a new music video, Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter in critical condition after ATV flips, getting it on at Bed Bath and Beyond, and studies on dating!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

