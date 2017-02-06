Eggo Responds To ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Teaser

The teaser trailer for season two of Netflix’s acclaimed series “Stranger Things’ debuted last night during the Super Bowl.

The spot featured clips from classic Eggo waffles commercials. Anyone who has seen the show knows Eleven really, really likes Eggos.

Eggo posted a message on their Twitter account that perfectly summed up the spot and the excitement about season 2.



Here’s the teaser just in case you missed it.

