WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Alice Hooks You Up With Nickelback Tickets!

February 6, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: Nickelback

This week in Alice’s 7 O’clock Hook Up score ticket to see NICKELBACK Feed the Machine Tour featuring special guests DAUGHTRY and SHAMAN’S HARVEST Labor Day Weekend, September 3rd at Shoreline Amphitheater.

HERE’S HOW TO WIN:

Listen all this week at 7:05 pm for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 instantly wins a pair of tickets to the show courtesy of Live Nation.

nickelback 4x4 bleed Alice Hooks You Up With Nickelback Tickets!

GET IN ON THE PRE-SALE:
Thursday 2/9 at 10 am thru Friday 2/10 at 10 pm. Use the password is PHOTOGRAPH at www.livenation.com.

GENERAL ON SALE:
Tickets go on sale Saturday, 2/11 at 10 am at www.livenation.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live