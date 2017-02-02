Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.02.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Congratulations to Beyonce on her pregnancy with twins, NFL predictions, the violent protest in Berkeley, how much the Nevada casinos raked in, today is the day where you break your new years resolutions, and items that are considered one or two bite types of foods!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –Tamron Hall exits NBC and MSNBC, Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen are starting a book club and we’re all invited, is wrong? (to do a cartwheel), and what events most people would skip if their favorite football team was playing in the Superbowl!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –Travis Scott falls through the floor, Antonio Sabato Jr. undergoes cutting edge armpit procedure, coffee drinking habits, and jogging naked!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!