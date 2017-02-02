WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Denis Leary Agrees That He Does Look Like Kellyanne Conway

February 2, 2017 12:55 PM
Filed Under: Denis Leary, Kellyanne Conway

Social media has exploded with the side by side comparison of the Counselor to the President and the veteran comic actor.

After many posts, Leary jumped into the fray.

The Leary tweeted in response: “And I better win a f***ing Oscar for this role:”

It was actually not the first time Leary had mentioned the likeness. Back in November, he called dibs on the role in the future biopic.

 
Judge for yourself below …
 

(Photo by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images)


 
(Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

