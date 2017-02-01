Sarah And Vinnie’s Classic Secret Show Podcast: 2.01.2017

Secret Show Podcast for February 1st, 2017

Secret Show Podcast for February 8th, 2013!

Surprise: Scott Capurro calls in, Vinnie’s ex from up north, bad advice to a girl who’s wondering why all her ex-boyfriends have all been unfaithful, and Intern Rachael’s much anticipated song!

Secret Show 2.01.2017

