Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.31.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie's Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Arnold Schwarzenegger is done with politics, the people of Columbia hate Steve Harvey, everybody hates the New England Patriots, the Scotts Valley robber finally caught, and the grossest food that people love in every state!

7-8am –NFL asks ninety-two-year-old George H.W. Bush to do Super Bowl 51 coin flip, crazy Superbowl bets, Rob Lowe might be hiring, and “leaving the kid in the car” while it’s warming up!

8-9am –Nicolas Cage reads ‘The Tell Tale Heart’ at the caged festival, today in history, sex DOES NOT relieve stress, and a few fast facts!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

