A New Charli XCX Mixtape is Coming Next Month

Charlie gets by with a little help from (cardboard) Justin Bieber. January 31, 2017 6:32 AM
By Hayden Wright

Charli XCX announced the pending arrival of her new mixtape with a little help from a cardboard Justin Bieber. The singer appeared with a friend on Instagram Live: Her scene partner used the stiff cutout as a ventriloquist dummy and prompted the announcement:

“Yo XCX—I hear you got a bomb ass mixtape!”

“Yeah, Biebs, it’s dropping at the end of Feb.”

Charlie XCX fans have a couple items in 2017 to look forward to: In addition to the February mixtape, she’ll drop the long-awaited follow up to Sucker, the EP that put her on the map.

See the goofy announcement here:

