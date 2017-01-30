Win Tickets To See Queen + Adam Lambert From Alice!

WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

January 30, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Adam Lambert, Queen

All this week, Alice has tickets to see Queen + Adam Lambert on Thursday, June 29 at SAP Center courtesy of Live Nation. Tickets to the show go on-sale Friday, February 3rd at 10am…but you can win them before you can buy them by listening to Alice!

HERE’S HOW TO WIN:

Listen at 7:05p for Alice’s 7 o’clock hook-up (1/30-2/3) for the cue to call. When you hear it, be caller 9 into the studio at 1-800-400-FM97 and you’ll win a pair of tickets to see Queen + Adam Lambert on Thursday, June 29 at SAP Center.

GET IN ON THE PRE-SALE

The special Queen + Adam Lambert pre-sale is Thursday (2/2)) from 10am thru Thursday (2/2) at 10pm. Use offer code “bohemian” at www.ticketmaster.com or www.livenation.com to buy tickets before they go on-sale!

