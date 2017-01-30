Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.30.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –The SAG-Awards, the protests taking place at SFO, and things you shouldn’t put down your garbage disposal!

7-8am –Ozzy’s cheating way, Sir John Hurt who starred in ‘The Elephant Man’ and ‘Harry Potter’ dies aged 77 after a battle with cancer, Megyn Kelly supposedly getting a morning show, the new phone scam that’s going on, and stealing a toy!

8-9am –How the movies did in the box office, fast facts, computer difficulties, and more!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

