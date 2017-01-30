WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Have A Robot Make Your Latte In San Francisco

January 30, 2017 11:28 AM
Filed Under: Cafe X, The Metreon

Cafe X Technologies has unveiled a robotic automated cafe in The Metreon.

The SOMA cafe features a robot barista that is designed to “blend the functionality of baristas with specialty coffee preparation methods.”

“This won’t replace baristas or the coffee shop experience that so many people have come to love – we don’t aim to do that,“ says founder and CEO Henry Hu. “What we’re offering is the best possible experience for people who are looking for consistent specialty coffee to-go”

Espresso drinks feature locally roasted coffee from AKA Coffee, Verve Coffee Roasters, and Peet’s with prices starting at $2.25 for an 8 oz cup.

At least, now you can rest assured when our robot overlords take over you will still be able to get a good cup of joe.

cafex Have A Robot Make Your Latte In San Francisco

Cafe X at The Metreon
135 4th Street
San Francisco, CA 94013

HOURS: Mon – Sun 10:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

 feet Have A Robot Make Your Latte In San Francisco

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live