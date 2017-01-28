See Fifty Shades Darker Before Everyone Else … Listen To Sarah And Vinnie To Win

Win reserved seats to see Fifty Shades Darker before everyone else at a special advance screening Wednesday night February 8 at the AMC Van Ness 14 in San Francisco.

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Sarah and Vinnie1/30 -2/3 for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 instantly wins a pair of RESERVED SEATS at the San Francisco advance screening of Fifty Shades Darker. Rated R.

Fifty Shades Darker – starring the return of James Dorman and Dakota Johnson as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele from the “Fifty Shades” phenomenon.

OPENS IN THEATRES ON VALENTINE’S DAY! www.fiftyshadesmovie.com