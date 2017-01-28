WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

See Fifty Shades Darker Before Everyone Else … Listen To Sarah And Vinnie To Win

January 28, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Fifty Shades Darker

Win reserved seats to see Fifty Shades Darker before everyone else at a special advance screening Wednesday night February 8 at the AMC Van Ness 14 in San Francisco.

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Sarah and Vinnie1/30 -2/3 for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 instantly wins a pair of RESERVED SEATS at the San Francisco advance screening of Fifty Shades Darker. Rated R.

Fifty Shades Darker – starring the return of James Dorman and Dakota Johnson as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele from the “Fifty Shades” phenomenon.

OPENS IN THEATRES ON VALENTINE’S DAY! www.fiftyshadesmovie.com

More from Sarah And Vinnie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live