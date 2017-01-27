Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.27.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Allman Brothers drummer fatally shot himself in front of wife, Drew Carey’s son publicly disses the new president, Mischa Barton is hospitalized for mental evaluation after neighbors saw her hanging over her fence, a lady steals baby stuff for herself, and modern dating!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –Superbowl commercials, Mary Tyler Moore’s house from the show, where there was a crazy back up in Santa Cruz, Mark Zuckerberg rethinks his Hawaiian land lawsuits, and the key to happiness!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –Free refills from soda fountains no longer on tap in France, the most boring this in modern life, the hunt for Scotts Valley robbery suspect that jammed Highway 17 is still on, and what kind of music dogs love!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!