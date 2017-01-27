Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.26.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –The passing of Mary Tyler Moore, things doctors misdiagnose most often, and a study from EHarmony about the most attractive hobbies that you can put on your profile!

7-8am –More on the death of Mary Tyler Moore, Shia LaBeouf videos show actor assaulting protester, Oscar De La Hoya is our DUI of the day, the most educated states, and Scott Capurro phones in to talk about the death of MTM!

8-9am –Allen Martin phones in to tell us about his experience at Clint Eastwood’s estate, more on the death of Mary Tyler Moore, Frances Bean Cobain files lawsuit calling for the return of Kurt’s ‘MTV Unplugged’ guitar, Francis Ford Coppola wants to turn ‘Apocalypse Now’ into a video game, the best Superbowls in history, signs that show you’re into somebody, a few fast facts, and why a guy was speeding!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, we peak for the week with a movie review: ‘The Salesman’, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

