WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.26.2017

January 27, 2017 5:26 AM
Filed Under: Download, Full Show, Podcast, Sarah and Vinnie

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.26.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –The passing of Mary Tyler Moore, things doctors misdiagnose most often, and a study from EHarmony about the most attractive hobbies that you can put on your profile!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –More on the death of Mary Tyler Moore, Shia LaBeouf videos show actor assaulting protester, Oscar De La Hoya is our DUI of the day, the most educated states, and Scott Capurro phones in to talk about the death of MTM!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –Allen Martin phones in to tell us about his experience at Clint Eastwood’s estate, more on the death of Mary Tyler Moore, Frances Bean Cobain files lawsuit calling for the return of Kurt’s ‘MTV Unplugged’ guitar, Francis Ford Coppola wants to turn ‘Apocalypse Now’ into a video game, the best Superbowls in history, signs that show you’re into somebody, a few fast facts, and why a guy was speeding!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, we peak for the week with a movie review: ‘The Salesman’, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

 
RSS SubscriptioniTunes SubscriptionPlay.it

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!

More from Sarah And Vinnie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live