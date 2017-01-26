The Weeknd and Selena Gomez Spotted Out at Dave & Buster’s

By Amanda Wicks

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez have been keeping their budding romance under wraps, but they were caught out last night (January 25th) at a Dave & Buster’s in Hollywood.

The new couple’s date night turned out to be more of a friends night with French Montana and Jaden Smith, among others, hanging out at the adult arcade. The Weeknd and Gomez weren’t spotted in a photo together, but Montana shared a photo posing with The Weeknd and Jaden Smith on Instagram, while TMZ obtained photographic evidence that Gomez was also at the same D&B party.

It seems as though their romance is the real deal. After all, the couple who plays together stays together.

YOUNG LEGENDS #newboyband #shwag🤘 A photo posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:56am PST