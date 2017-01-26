‘Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Now Modelling For Calvin Klein

The 12-year-old Stranger Things star is now part of the campaign for the new Calvin Klein By Appointment line.

The “By Appointment” line will offer 14 different made-to-measure handcrafted looks available at brand’s New York City office.

“It is driven by character; it’s about a woman feeling empowered and being her own person in what she wears.”

— Pieter Mulier, Creative Director Calvin Klein

I am so honored to be a part of this -“A cast of distinct individuals brings the idea to life: Strength of character is key. Whether famous or unknown, all are treated equally" — Calvin Klein By Appointment A photo posted by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:53am PST

