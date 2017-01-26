WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Newly Discovered Crab Gets Named After Two ‘Harry Potter’ Characters

January 26, 2017 1:17 PM
Filed Under: Harry Potter

Introducing the Harryplax severus crab.

The tiny crab Harryplax severus is found in the coral reef rumble in Guam. The scientist that made the discovery of the new genus and named it Harryplax after late researcher Harry Conley and Harry Potter.

“The name is also an allusion to a famous namesake, Harry Potter, the magical hero of the popular book series by J.K. Rowling, and Mr. Conley’s uncanny ability to collect rare and interesting creatures as if by magic.”

To add to the Potterness of the crab the severus is an allusion to Professor Severus Snape – portrayed by the late Alan Rickman in the films.

“It is also an allusion to a notorious and misunderstood character in the Harry Potter novels, Professor Severus Snape, for his ability to keep one of the most important secrets in the story, just like the present new species which has eluded discovery until now, nearly 20 years after it was first collected.”

Click here if you’d like to get really deep into the science of the Harryplax severus crab.

