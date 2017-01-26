McDonald’s Special Sauce Giveaway Triggers Ebay Frenzy

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — You remember the McDonald’s jingle — “Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun.”
Well, forget the patties and just pass the sauce.
A McDonald’s giveaway of bottles of the trademark special sauce triggered an Ebay frenzy Thursday as lucky customers put them up for auction for as much as $15,000.
The fast-food giant was giving way 10,000 free bottles as a lure to get customers to buy new versions of its Big Mac. The company is introducing the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac, two different-sized variations of the classic sandwich.
McDonald’s introduced the original Big Mac in 1968.