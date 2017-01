Sting’s 57th & 9th tour is coming to the Masonic in San Francisco for two nights February 5 and 6… and this Friday (1/27) Sarah and Vinnie are going to give away a STING HOT SOUND – HOT SEAT PACKAGE including:

• 2 tickets to the 2/6 show

• Exclusive access for you and your guest into Sting’s soundcheck

• Merchandise and more

Listen to Sarah and Vinnie this Friday for your chance to win.

PURCHASE A STING HOT SOUND AND HOT SEAT PACKAGE AT www.ticketmaster.com.