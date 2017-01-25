WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Riley Curry Gets Into A Dab-Off With High School Kid

January 25, 2017 10:21 AM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, Riley Curry, Stephen Curry

As usual, if there is a show to be stolen, Riley Curry will steal it.

Case in point, when father Stephen Curry was getting honored at his high school in North Carolina, the precouscious 4-year-old got into a bad-off with one of the students.

Lucky for us all it was caught on camera.

The student is Charlotte Christian sophomore golfer Thomas Maye and the video is adorable.

 feet Riley Curry Gets Into A Dab Off With High School Kid

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live