Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.24.2017
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am –Oprah’s possible marriage, former president George HW Bush moved out of ICU; Barbara Bush sent home, Ted Nugent wants the Secret Service to investigate Madonna, and cheating stats!
7-8am –All of the academy award nominees, getting out of speeding tickets, and the most/lease expensive places to buy a home!
8-9am –Superbowl bets, the newest ‘Starwars’, how to live a better life, how many couples would consider going to an orgy, and favorite body parts!
9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!
