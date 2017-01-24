Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.24.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Oprah’s possible marriage, former president George HW Bush moved out of ICU; Barbara Bush sent home, Ted Nugent wants the Secret Service to investigate Madonna, and cheating stats!

7-8am –All of the academy award nominees, getting out of speeding tickets, and the most/lease expensive places to buy a home!

8-9am –Superbowl bets, the newest ‘Starwars’, how to live a better life, how many couples would consider going to an orgy, and favorite body parts!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

