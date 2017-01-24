Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks Potential EGOT

By Amanda Wicks

The business of EGOT (winning Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony Awards) is no easy feat. In fact, only 12 individuals have accomplished it so far, but now with his very first Oscar nomination announced today (January 24th), Lin-Manuel Miranda might soon become the 13th.

Miranda received a Best Song nomination for “How Far I’ll Go” from the animated film Moana. “It’s so crazy, dude!” he told The Hollywood Reporter about being nominated.

If he does win, Miranda will become the youngest EGOT winner. Songwriter Bobby Lopez currently holds that designation, and he and Miranda have something in common: They both attended the same high school. “You can’t worry about that because you have no control over it,” Miranda said about his potential EGOT sweep. “Why would you spend time on that? I lived through the thrill of seeing Bobby win the Tony for Avenue Q and it was the first time I saw someone on an award show I knew personally. I was like, ‘Oh my god, Bobby Lopez is winning a Tony Award!’ Then I’m screaming in my house when he completed the EGOT for Frozen, so I’ve already had all those thrills vicariously through him. I’m good no matter what happens.”

Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks and Whoopi Goldberg are among the small list of EGOT winners, so Miranda will be in fine company should he succeed this year.