Win Tickets To See The 1975 From Jayn At 4:05P

January 23, 2017 9:32 AM
Filed Under: The 1975

The 1975 are coming back to the Bay Area, and Jayn has your tickets to the show.

Listen all week at 4:05p for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, call the Alice studio at 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 will win a pair of tickets to the show.

Grab more details at www.ticketmaster.com.

GET IN ON THE PRE-SALE

Don’t miss out on THE 1975 pre-sale Thursday (1/26) from 10am to 11:49pm.
Pre-sale password is MONEY at www.ticketmaster.com and www.APEconcerts.com.

ON SALE

TICKET TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC GO ON SALE FRIDAY (1/27) AT 10AM atwww.ticketmaster.com and www.APEconcerts.com.

